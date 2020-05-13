Seniors losing millions to scammers, domestic violence rising during COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Losing your money and losing your temper: those are two ways that crime has risen during the tense days of sheltering at home, less money to spend, and more time to spend online, according to ODU Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice Brian Payne.

Payne sees a rise in both cybercrime and domestic violence when he looks at patterns in criminal behavior over the past three months.

Seniors are a key target of cyber scammers, but not the only target.

Payne says online ripoffs often involve health claims and medical fraud like miracle cures for coronavirus, but it might also be a pop-up offer of IT support, saying your computer and data are at risk.

“At the other end of the line, there’s someone saying ‘We’re gonna help you fix your computer,'” Payne said, “and it’s gonna cost a couple hundred bucks.”

Instead, they do nothing more than what you can do on your own, such as clearing your browser history.

Federal Trade Commission numbers point out how older Americans are getting taken advantage of far more often by fraudsters. People over 50 years old lost $120 million in the first quarter of last year. This year it was $188 million, so it’s up 57 percent.

Payne says research a company before you buy a product or service.

Text messages are another platform for fraud with victims young and old alike waiting for their stimulus checks.

“(A fraudulent text) looks like it’s coming from the government, it looks like it’s about your stimulus check,” Payne said. But it’s really just a scam to get your personal financial info.

Payne says to be cautious of Facebook games that ask you 20 questions about your high school graduation or other life events — you could be divulging clues that could jeopardize your passwords.

As bad as the numbers are for cybercrime, Payne says they’re almost certainly under-reported.

Some people got ripped and haven’t realized it — they’re still waiting for the item they ordered that will never come. Others are just too embarrassed to admit they got taken by a scammer.

Payne says domestic violence is another crime that’s often under-reported, but is also on the rise, and it’s not just adult-on-adult, either.

With tensions reaching a breaking point and kids at home during the day, Payne says more parents are abusing their children. Payne says the pandemic has all the ingredients for domestic violence to flourish: isolation, unemployment, lack of resources and stress,

“You put all those things together and your risk of domestic violence is going to soar,” Payne said, adding that the solution lies in the community stepping up and providing the resources and support necessary for people who are vulnerable.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring urges people living in fear to contact the Domestic & Sexual Violence Hotline 800-838-8238.

To report scams, call the attorney general’s hotline at 800-552-9963.

