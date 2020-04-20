Senators push for information about PPE use at Veterans Affairs hospitals, facilities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Congress is pushing for more information about personal protective equipment availability for staff at Veterans Affairs hospitals, clinics, and facilities across the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, and several other senators sent a letter to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie on Monday.

In the letter, the senators referenced reporting by the Wall Street Journal which showed that the VA is operating with a “serious shortage” of PPE, and not all employees have access to N95 respirator face masks because of it.

“Ensuring that VA medical facility staff, as well as clinical and administrative employees, have the appropriate PPE to protect their health and the health of the veterans they serve is essential to countering the pandemic,” the senators wrote. “Additionally, when staff take the appropriate steps to self-quarantine, VA should provide them with administrative leave and not require them to deplete their own sick leave bank.”

10 On Your Side also reported on face mask shortages at the Hampton VA Medical Center on April 6.

Through emails, town halls, and other internal messaging, 10 On Your Side confirmed that not all Hampton VAMC employees had access to face masks while working at the hospital.

Hampton VAMC Executive Director David Collins held a virtual town hall for employees in late March. During that time, workers asks him when everyone at the hospital would be wearing face masks.

“Given the availability of the supply system, it is unlikely we would ever be able to go to that,” Collins said. “If they are still clean we will ask you to turn them in. We will ultra-sonically sanitize them and hold them if we have to reissue them if we run out and we have to provide PPE.”

The senators also questioned Wilkie whether guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is enough to keep VA employees safe.

The VA reported that their employees are adhering to CDC guidelines, which allow for the reuse or disinfection of single-use masks for multiple days. The senators wrote that some VA employees report being asked to use one face mask for up to a week, and that some masks have begun disintegrating after being used too often, according to the letter.

Still, some VA staff who aren’t directly treating COVID-19 patients do not have access to PPE.

“With more than 1,600 positive COVID-19 cases among VA staff nationwide, and more than a dozen employee deaths, the Department must take every possible action to protect staff and veterans,” the senators wrote in their letter.

Read the full letter here.

