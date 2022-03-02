Sen. Tim Kaine’s bill aims to help people living with long COVID

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A bill in the U.S. Senate aims to help those potentially millions of Americans living with long COVID. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D), who has long COVID himself, introduced the bill on Wednesday.

“I tell people it feels like all my nerves have had like five cups of coffee and they’re just like, ready to go,” Kaine said.

His long COVIDdoesn’t interfere with work or sleep, but he knows some are suffering to that point.

According to the CDC, it can affect a person’s heart, respiratory system and nerves, and cause fatigue and confusion.

Chesapeake resident Glenn Edwards has heart failure caused by COVID-19. The avid runner has been forced to wear a monitor and slow way down for the last two years.

“Being competitive, it kind of holds you back a bit, but it is what it is at this point,” Edwards said.

The CARE for Long COVID Act would improve access to resources, educate patients and doctors and accelerate research by centralizing data.

“I think a bill like this can do some good, but I think a bill like this also can send a message to people ‘Hey, we believe ya. We know this is real and we’re going to get to the bottom of it and we’re going to be helpful,'” Kaine said.

The race to find answers will likely be more of a marathon than a sprint. While Edwards would prefer some speed, he hopes endurance will help get him and others across the finish line.

“Anything we can find out through my experiences, or anything that maybe even can help me, is greatly appreciated. I would be there tomorrow,” Edwards said.