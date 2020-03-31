Sen. Mark Warner to hold virtual town hall Tuesday afternoon regarding coronavirus outbreak

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is joined by fellow Democrats as he tells reporters that the Republicans have killed every piece of legislation the Democrats have crafted to protect elections, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Warner is joined by, from left, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVY) — Virginia Senator Mark Warner will hold a virtual town hall with Virginians on Facebook to tackle questions regarding the coronavirus outbreak and what Congress is doing to help.

Got questions? Senator Warner will try to answer them during a virtual town hall on Facebook.

The live event will be held Tuesday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m.

With Congress passing a mammoth $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic last week, Sen. Warner is poised to answer Virginians’ lingering questions.

You can participate on Facebook HERE.

The number of coronavirus cases in Virginia rose by 230 in a day’s span between Monday and Tuesday, the first daily increase of more than 200 patients.

The commonwealth now has 1,250 confirmed cases overall as daily numbers continue to trend upward. In comparison, cases rose 130 from Sunday (890) to Monday (1,020), 151 from Saturday to Sunday and 135 from Friday to Saturday.

