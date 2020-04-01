Second resident at senior living community in Williamsburg tests positive for COVID-19

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A senior living community in Williamsburg has announced a second positive case of COVID-19 among its residents.

WindsorMeade of Williamsburg announced Tuesday a second resident tested positive. That person has been self-quarantining with their spouse at the facility except for trips for medical care, and will continue to isolate, WindsorMeade said.

The resident received medical care at Sentara Hospital, which was where they tested positive.

The first COVID-19 diagnosis at WinsdorMeade was announced March 21. That person began to experience symptoms March 15 and immediately self-quarantined.

“Early indications from our Medical Director, Dr. Pranav Parikh, are that this second case is not related to the first diagnosis and potential spread of the virus is minimal because of the precautions already in place,” the facility wrote in a news release.

Parikh said it’s believed the second resident’s exposure to the disease occurred outside of WindsorMeade.

Visitation restrictions remain in place at the facility. All dining venues are closed, group events and programs continue to be canceled and staff continues to deep-clean common areas and health services areas.

“As we move forward, this policy will remain in effect for the foreseeable future,” WindsorMeade said.

