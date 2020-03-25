1  of  3
Live Now
Live at 2: Va. Gov. Ralph Northam holds coronavirus press conference Live at 2: NC Gov. Roy Cooper holds coronavirus press conference Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Second positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Hertford County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, has confirmed the second positive case of coronavirus in Hertford County.

The person is in isolation, the ARHS said in a news release Wednesday.

The ARHS is following North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services protocol and contact tracing all people who may have come into contact with the person who tested positive.

“Close contacts are defined as having direct contact with, or been within six feet for at least 10 minutes, of a case-patient while not wearing recommended personal protective equipment. Caregivers and household members of the case-patient are considered close contacts,” the release said.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories