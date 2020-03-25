Second positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Hertford County

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, has confirmed the second positive case of coronavirus in Hertford County.

The person is in isolation, the ARHS said in a news release Wednesday.

The ARHS is following North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services protocol and contact tracing all people who may have come into contact with the person who tested positive.

“Close contacts are defined as having direct contact with, or been within six feet for at least 10 minutes, of a case-patient while not wearing recommended personal protective equipment. Caregivers and household members of the case-patient are considered close contacts,” the release said.

Latest Posts: