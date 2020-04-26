Second inmate death from COVID-19 complications reported in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The second death of an inmate at a state prison in Virginia resulting from COVID-19 has been reported by the Virginia Department of Corrections.
VDOC reports 65 confirmed positive cases at Deerfield Correctional Center among offenders — and today VDOC reports one of those inmates has died. Nine staff members have also tested positive at the facility.
The last death of an inmate was at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women.
Haynesville Correctional Center also reports that 107 offenders have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are a total of 334 offenders who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
