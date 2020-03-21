Second confirmed coronavirus case on Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Another resident of the Eastern Shore community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say a man in his 60s is the second known case in the Eastern Shore Health District.

The man was a travel companion of the first identified case, officials say as they conduct a thorough investigation for other potential exposures.

“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of social distancing. As the number of cases continues to grow so will the number of close contacts who may have been exposed to the virus,” said Eastern Shore Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams.

Health officials confirmed the first confirmed case COVID-19 on the Eastern Shore on Thursday.