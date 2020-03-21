Live Now
Second confirmed coronavirus case on Eastern Shore

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Another resident of the Eastern Shore community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say a man in his 60s is the second known case in the Eastern Shore Health District.

The man was a travel companion of the first identified case, officials say as they conduct a thorough investigation for other potential exposures.

“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of social distancing. As the number of cases continues to grow so will the number of close contacts who may have been exposed to the virus,” said Eastern Shore Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams.

Health officials confirmed the first confirmed case COVID-19 on the Eastern Shore on Thursday.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

