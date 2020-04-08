School counselors work to help students with COVID-19 challenges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The process of moving all teaching instruction from the classroom to individual homes amidst a global pandemic comes with its challenges.

It’s why the job of school counselors is more vital than ever.

In Virginia Beach public schools, counselors began putting plans in place to meet with students when Governor Ralph Northam originally ordered public schools closed for two weeks.

“It’s a stressful time for many in a variety of ways,” said Robert Jamison, Coordinator for VBCPS Office of Student Support Service.

Part of his job is to make sure students, as well as parents, know the services are still available.

“Already (counselors) have hosted some Zoom meetings, grade-level instruction even related to accountability, related to how to manage anxiety, mindfulness, accountability in the sense of we need to take care of our family, we need to take care of ourselves, we need to take care of our community,” Jamison said.

Counselors have also worked with students that struggle with transitioning to at-home learning.

“Regardless of what you need, we want to help you,” Jamison said.

Jamison said even if a student doesn’t have a prior relationship with their school counselors, new one-on-one appointments can still be scheduled. Each counselor should have their office hours posted.

