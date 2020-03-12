School closings, cancellations in Hampton Roads, North Carolina due to coronavirus outbreak

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As the impacts of coronavirus spread across the United States, Virginia and North Carolina school districts are taking cautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Leadership in both states have declared a state of emergency as the number of positive COVID-19 cases rise. As of Friday morning, 17 coronavirus cases have been reported by the Virginia Department of Health in Virginia and 15 in North Carolina by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. More than 1,200 cases have been reported across 42 states and the District of Columbia by the CDC, with 36 total deaths.

Here is how the outbreak is affecting local schools:

VIRGINIA

Accomack County: Accomack County Public Schools has not announced any school closings.

Chesapeake: Chesapeake Public Schools have not announced any official closures. To learn more, follow them on Twitter or visit cpschools.com.

Gloucester County: Monday will be a teacher work day so staff can prepare for the possibility of a school closure.

Hampton: All field trips, school sporting events, and athletic practices have been canceled effective March 14. After school activities and clubs will continue as scheduled.

Isle of Wight County Schools: Isle of Wight County Schools has not announced any school closings.

Mathews County: Mathew County Public Schools has not announced any school closings.

Newport News: Newport News Public Schools has not announced any school closings. Out-of-state field trips scheduled for March and April are suspended. All in-state activities may continue as scheduled.

Norfolk: Monday will be a staff planning day, so no school for students. Teachers will use the staff day to compile packets to send home with students should schools close. All field trips and extracurricular activities have been cancelled effective immediately.

Northampton County: Northampton County Public Schools has not announced any school closings.

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Public Schools has not announced any school closings.

Suffolk: Suffolk Public Schools has not announced any school closings.

Surry County: Surry County Schools has not yet announced any changes to operations.

Virginia Beach: Virginia Beach City Public Schools is assessing its capacity for online learning, but is not planning to close schools. Monday, March 16, will be a staff day, so no school for students. The staff day will give teachers time to arrange for virtual learning if those teaching conditions are required.

Williamsburg/James City County: WJCC Schools are making adjustments to school operations to limit outside access to school buildings. It’s also putting together a plan in case of an extended school closure. All field trips and sports competitions are canceled through April 17.

York County: The York County School Division has announced it is moving into the next phase of its pandemic response plan. To work on the pieces of the plan, Friday is now a student holiday and staff workday. Transportation to Governor’s School and New Horizons programs will be provided at regular times. More information will be provided to staff and students as it becomes available.

NORTH CAROLINA

Dare County: After school athletics have been cancelled from 11:59 p.m. on March 13 until March 16. Field trips, meetings, professional development, and other types of county travel have been suspended indefinitely.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank: Officials are suspending all travel for school-sponsored trips effective March 12. They are also monitoring the North Carolina Athletic Association for updates about spring athletics. Officials are creating a plan for extending school services should the district close due to coronavirus.

Hertford County: Hertford County Public Schools has not announced any school closings.