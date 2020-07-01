Rosies Gaming Emporium reopens in phase 3

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Back at last: Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Hampton is one of several locations to reopen as part of phase 3.

“We’ve been waiting for Busch Gardens and stuff like that to open back up, but this is right next to my house so it’s easy to come here and spend a little bit of money, spend some time with people I haven’t seen in awhile, safely,” said Hampton resident Sparkles Stewart.

“It’s been tough, lots of calls from customers, guess they really miss the facility,” said General Manager Vincent Jordan.

To keep workers and guests safe Colonial Downs has implemented the “Extra Care” program which includes medical and sanitation policies and procedures during this time.

“It’s important to get it right and we have put a lot of procedures in place. And in fact, we’ve spent over a half-million dollars and sanitation and equipment to ensure the safety of our guests and our team members,” said Jordan.

The program includes a lot of different measures.

For those who plan to go, make sure you are wearing a mask, as they’re required for all guests and employees.

Temperature checks will happen before you enter the business.

When you go inside, things will look a little different.

Crowd shields have been installed at all guest service stations, and things have been rearranged all over to keep people physically distant.

The equipment is cleaned frequently and they’ve implemented cleaning protocols and training for their staff.

“Guests want to come where they feel safe and the environment is very clean. That is paramount to what extra care is and we want to make sure it happens on a daily basis,” explained Jordan.

