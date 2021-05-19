Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital updates visitation restrictions

Dr. Rita McGuire, an obstetrician and infection control specialist at Roseland Community Hospital talks Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, with staff members about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. McGuire says countering misinformation and mistrust about vaccinations is a daily battle. Many workers ”have not forgotten about those studies where they used us as experiments,” McGuire said, including the infamous Tuskegee research on Blacks with syphilis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital is updating its visitation restrictions for inpatients effective May 19. The new rules announced Wednesday come after changes from the CDC for vaccinated people last week.

Hospital inpatients can now have two visitors each day, simultaneously, as long as the patient is COVID-19 free. Expecting mothers and their child are now allowed one support person/birthing partner, in addition to one visitor.

The following visiting restrictions are still in place:

No visitors are allowed for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

No visitors are allowed for patients receiving infusion at the Riverside Shore Cancer Center.

Visiting hours for inpatients are 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

One visitor may accompany an adult emergency department patient once the patient is settled in a treatment room.

Two parent/guardian companions may accompany a pediatric emergency department patient.

One support person may accompany an outpatient who is having surgery.

One support person may accompany an outpatient for a doctor’s visit if the companion is essential to patient care.

For visitors to patients who are at the end-of-life, exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

All visitors are required to check in with Registration in the lobby of the hospital, cancer center, or doctor’s office.

All visitors and outpatients continue to be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth and to observe social distancing.

Anyone wanting to enter the hospital after 6 p.m. must are required to go through the Emergency Room entrance.