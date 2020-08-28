Riverside officials emphasize flu shots during hold virtual panel on coronavirus response

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WAVY) — Officials at Riverside Health System held a Facebook Live panel discussion Friday, sharing updates about the coronavirus response as we head into fall.

They stressed the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands. They are also imploring people to get the flu shot sooner rather than later.

The Facebook Live started with the numbers: an overview of cases in the state and in the Hampton Roads region from Riverside Health President Dr. Mike Dacey.

“This is the graph for the eastern portion of the state, and you can tell that we always had a fair number of cases, they came down a little bit,” said Dacey. “But now again, starting after the fourth of July, really, really went up and has started to come down slightly, fortunately, as people have started to become more cognizant of protecting themselves, wearing masks.”

Dacey says he’s encouraged by the progress some vaccine candidates are making.

“We’d like to be able to receive the vaccine and then be able to administer that — and we’ll find out about that in a couple of weeks — but we have applied for that,” said Dacey.

It will be some time before the coronavirus vaccine will be available, so the panel stressed that people should get a flu shot.

Dr. Rebecca Sensenig, infectious disease specialist, said, “We really want to minimize the use of our resources by influenza and the way to do that is by everybody getting their flu vaccine.”

The panel says they hope 80 percent of people get the flu shot to create herd immunity.

One good thing to come out of the pandemic is more people using technology, like telehealth, to access care.

Dr. Charlie Frazier, senior vice president & chief medical information officer said, “It is a quick way for you to be able to request that advice.”

You can find more information about Riverside Health and their virtual health options here.

