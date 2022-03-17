NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — We’re not completely out of the woods when it comes to COVID, even as we take the masks off. In particular, there’s now a subvariant that medical experts are watching closely as it spreads across Europe and Asia.

It’s called BA.2 or omicron 2.0. It’s another version of the omicron variant that recently spread through Hampton Roads.

“I’m trying to be cautiously optimistic about this one,” said Dr. Rebekah Sensenig, Infectious Disease Physician with Riverside Health Systems. “The good news is, according to the World Health Organization, it doesn’t seem to have more severe disease than omicron.”

That said, it’s about 30% more contagious than omicron.

“As of last week, it was only 10%, but within a week now it’s about 25% of cases in the United States, so we have seen a very big increase in the prevalence of this variant,” said Sensenig.

She isn’t sure if another big wave will come to Hampton Roads. If it does, she believes natural immunity will help.

“When we had only omicron 1, about 50% of the population, at least in Hampton Roads, was infected with it,” said Sensenig. “We have found that people have been infected with omicron 1 are actually immune pretty much to omicron 2, so that’s a really good sign, so that’s about 50% of people.”

However, if you had delta or a previous variant, you won’t have those omicron antibodies.

Sensenig says this cycle will likely stick around.

“I think what we’re hoping and what tends to be the trend amongst MRNA viruses like COVID is, is that they become, they have many more mutations, as we’re seeing, they become more contagious, as we’re seeing,” Sensenig said. “But, they become less severe, so my hope is that we will eventually continue in this trend where yes, they’re contagious viruses, but you’re not having any severe illnesses, it’s just like the common cold.”

She says the best ways to avoid getting COVID-19 are still getting vaccinated, washing your hands, and wearing a mask inside when you’re near people. Then, if a surge of cases does come our way, we can mitigate the impact.

“We all want to get back to normal, we all want to get back to our lives, but I don’t want us to go backwards as a result of that,” said Sensenig.