Riverside implements no-visitor policy during COVID-19 crisis

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Riverside Health System recently updated its visitation restrictions in all of its hospitals to further safeguard patients, health care workers and the community from the spread of COVID-19.

On April 3, the hospital system implemented a no-visitor policy for inpatients. The only exception is one person will be allowed to accompany patients in the mother baby and neonatal intensive care units. No visitors are allowed in the emergency departments.

If you bring a patient to a Riverside facility for inpatient or outpatient procedures, the hospital system is asking that you wait in your vehicle and give staff a cell phone number where you can be reached. If the patient needs assistance getting from the car to the building, please call ahead to make arrangements. You can find hospital phone numbers at this link on the Riverside website.

In an end-of-life situation, Riverside says it will consider visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis.



For additional details or questions about the latest visitation policy, please check the Riverside website at riversideonline.com or call the specific Riverside hospital directly.

