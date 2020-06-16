Riverside Health System receives over 5,000 face coverings in donations

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Health System just became the new recipient of over 5,000 face coverings from Advis Inc.

Made by ballroom gown seamstresses, the face coverings were distributed to Riverside’s health facilities across eastern Virginia to continue efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Seamstresses continue to work six days a week to ship masks to hospitals and organizations nationwide.

Courtesy – Riverside Health System

In addition to the generous donation from Advis, Riverside continues to accept homemade face coverings from the community. Following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the face coverings being made and donated should be 100% cotton.

Donations may be dropped off at any Riverside hospital any weekday at the main entrances.

Riverside Doctors’ Hospital of Williamsburg, 1500 Commonwealth Avenue, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Riverside Regional Medical Center, 500 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA 23606

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, 20480 Market St., Onancock, VA 23417

Riverside Tappahannock Hospital, 618 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560

Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, 7519 Hospital Drive, Gloucester, VA 23061

