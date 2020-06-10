Rite Aid opens new COVID-19 testing sites in Newport News and Williamsburg

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign for a Rite Aid Pharmacy is on the facade at a strip mall in Harmony, Pa. Rite Aid Corporation reports financial results on Thursday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Rite Aid is continuing to expand its COVID-19 testing sites by adding 21 new drive-thru locations to the list — including in Newport News and Williamsburg.

The two no-cost testing locations in Virginia will open on Thursday, June 11. They will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here is the updated list of Virginia Rite Aid testing sites:

Colonial Heights: 3210 Boulevard

3210 Boulevard Newport News: 671 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard (new)

671 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard Virginia Beach: 2293 Upton Drive

2293 Upton Drive Williamsburg: 4501 News Road (new)

All Rite Aid COVID-19 testing locations use self-swab nasal tests that are overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

The nasal tests are available for all adults ages 18 and older, regardless of if they are experiencing virus symptoms.

Government-issued identification is required and pre-registration is needed. Testing times can be scheduled online.

Rite Aid officials are asking residents to remain in their vehicles “from the time they arrive and until they depart.”

The drug store chain now operates a total of 92 testing sites and has the capacity to conduct nearly 47,000 tests weekly across all locations.

Rite Aid has partnered with Verily to provide screening, scheduling, and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites. Rite Aid has selected BioReference Laboratories to provide COVID-19 laboratory testing.

The full press release can be read here and more information can be found online.

