Rite Aid opens additional COVID-19 testing locations in Virginia

CAMP HILL, Pa (WAVY) – On Wednesday Rite Aid announced it’s opening 161 additional COVID-19 drive-through testing sites on July 16, four of the sites will be available in Hampton Roads.
Last month the drug store expanded to over 20 drive-thru locations- including in Newport News and Williamsburg.
Here is the full list of Rite Aid’s testing sites that will be available in Hampton Roads:
Rite Aid Location #03906
- 671 J.Clyde Morris Blvd
- Newport News, Va.
Rite Aid Location #11270
- 2293 Upton Drive
- Virginia Beach, Va.
Rite Aid Location #11251
- 2040 Atlantic Ave
- Chesapeake, Va.
Rite Aid Location #11918
- 4501 News Road
- Williamsburg, Va.
Rite Aid says the testing sites will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate between the hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Sunday.
Anyone 18 years or older, and even if not experiencing virus symptoms are eligible and can begin pre-registering online to schedule a time slot for testing.
Rite Aid will now operate a total of 258 testing sites, with the capacity to conduct around 94,000 tests weekly.
For more information on Rite Aid’s latest COVID-19 testing availability click here.
