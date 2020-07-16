Rite Aid opens additional COVID-19 testing locations in Virginia

CAMP HILL, Pa (WAVY) – On Wednesday Rite Aid announced it’s opening 161 additional COVID-19 drive-through testing sites on July 16, four of the sites will be available in Hampton Roads.

Last month the drug store expanded to over 20 drive-thru locations- including in Newport News and Williamsburg.

Here is the full list of Rite Aid’s testing sites that will be available in Hampton Roads:

Rite Aid Location #03906

671 J.Clyde Morris Blvd

Newport News, Va.

Rite Aid Location #11270

2293 Upton Drive

Virginia Beach, Va.

Rite Aid Location #11251

2040 Atlantic Ave

Chesapeake, Va.

Rite Aid Location #11918

4501 News Road

Williamsburg, Va.

Rite Aid says the testing sites will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate between the hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Sunday.

Anyone 18 years or older, and even if not experiencing virus symptoms are eligible and can begin pre-registering online to schedule a time slot for testing.

Rite Aid will now operate a total of 258 testing sites, with the capacity to conduct around 94,000 tests weekly.

For more information on Rite Aid’s latest COVID-19 testing availability click here.

Latest Posts