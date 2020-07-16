Rite Aid opens additional COVID-19 testing locations in Virginia

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – Rite Aid

CAMP HILL, Pa (WAVY) – On Wednesday Rite Aid announced it’s opening 161 additional COVID-19 drive-through testing sites on July 16, four of the sites will be available in Hampton Roads.

Last month the drug store expanded to over 20 drive-thru locations- including in Newport News and Williamsburg.

Here is the full list of Rite Aid’s testing sites that will be available in Hampton Roads:

Rite Aid Location #03906

  • 671 J.Clyde Morris Blvd
  • Newport News, Va.

Rite Aid Location #11270

  • 2293 Upton Drive
  • Virginia Beach, Va.

Rite Aid Location #11251

  • 2040 Atlantic Ave
  • Chesapeake, Va.

Rite Aid Location #11918

  • 4501 News Road
  • Williamsburg, Va.

Rite Aid says the testing sites will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate between the hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Sunday.

Anyone 18 years or older, and even if not experiencing virus symptoms are eligible and can begin pre-registering online to schedule a time slot for testing.

Rite Aid will now operate a total of 258 testing sites, with the capacity to conduct around 94,000 tests weekly.

For more information on Rite Aid’s latest COVID-19 testing availability click here.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10