Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic; adds 46 self-swab test sites

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign for a Rite Aid Pharmacy is on the facade at a strip mall in Harmony, Pa. Rite Aid Corporation reports financial results on Thursday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WAVY) — Rite Aid announced on Thursday that the company is expanding its COVID-19 testing eligibility as well as opening an additional 46 self-swab testing sites.

Effective immediately, asymptomatic adults ages 18 and older are now eligible to be tested at select Rite Aid testing sites. Those who want to get tested do not need to display virus symptoms.

Government-issued identification is required and pre-registration is needed. Testing times can be scheduled online.

All Rite Aid COVID-19 testing locations use self-swab nasal tests that are overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

Beginning May 11, the additional 46 no-charge testing locations brings the total to 71 self-swab Rite Aid locations in 12 states. Appointments can be scheduled online.

Rite Aid’s self-testing parking lot sites are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The testing locations operating through stores drive-thru windows are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daily testing capacity is about 10,000 tests.

“Rite Aid has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to announce the addition of 46 new testing sites,” said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid. “Opening testing to asymptomatic individuals, as well as providing more locations using our drive-through window, represent important milestones in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line associates who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

Currently, free COVID-19 testing is available in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The Virginia locations include Colonial Heights and Virginia Beach.

More information can be found online and the full press release can be read here.

Latest News