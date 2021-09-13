Richmond Public Schools employee dies from COVID-19 complications, school system says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An employee of Richmond Public Schools passed away after contracting COVID-19, superintendent Jason Kamras said in a newsletter sent to RPS parents on Sept. 10.

This marks the second COVID-19 death within the school system.

Kamras asked parents to keep the unnamed individual in their thoughts and prayers and encouraged people to get vaccinated and use other methods to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“To be direct, our unvaccinated family members and friends are putting RPS students and staff at risk outside of school, and, in doing so, jeopardizing our ability to keep our doors open,” Kamras said.