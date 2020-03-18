Restaurants and bars hit hard by coronavirus; Virginia wants you to take survey on impact

Dept. of Small Business created a survey to analyze the impacts of COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In order to curb the spread of coronavirus, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and North Carolina Roy Cooper have issued restrictions that will affect businesses across both states.

There are now cases in all 50 states. In Virginia, 67 cases have been confirmed as of Wednesday, with 2 deaths. In North Carolina, 40 cases have been reported.

On Tuesday, Northam banned gatherings of 10 or more people.

The governor is not requiring restaurants to close for dine-in customers, but he’s encouraging people to avoid eating in. Restaurants on High Street in Downtown Portsmouth posted signs on the door for customers who wish to dine in.

Gosport Tavern

Gosport Tavern posted this letter on the front door:

“Due to the terrible and unprecedented spread of the COVID-19 virus, Gosport Tavern will now be closed in the dining room and on limited hours. We are offering to-go from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. You can contact us at 757-606-2666 for ordering take- out. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

Other owners like the Stella Wine Co. announced online it will offer delivery options.

However, this decision directly impacts restaurants’ bottom line and ability to pay workers.

Our sister station WRIC in Richmond reports a popular restaurant, Joe‘s Inn, had to make the hard decision to lay off all of the servers.

“They are all going to apply for unemployment. Which does not really mean a whole lot to a server since they do not really make much of a wage. But maybe something will be done. State government wise that can help,” said Lars Reisinger, manager of Joe’s Inn.

The Virginia Department of Small Business would like you to take a statewide survey to see how the virus is impacting business and employment.

The survey will be online until Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m.

Please take the survey here.

