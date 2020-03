WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 23: U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting April 23, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee has approved to the nomination of CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be the next Secretary of State. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirus.



Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

This is breaking news and will be updated.