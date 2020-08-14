Rep. Bobby Scott, Virginia Organizing host roundtable on COVID-19 relief

Robert C. “Bobby” Scott is running for U.S. House of Representatives, Virginia’s 3rd District.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The topic of COVID-19 relief — and whether businesses, individuals and schools are going to get additional assistance amid the pandemic — is a hot issue these days.

On Thursday, Rep. Bobby Scott and nonpartisan grassroots organization Virginia Organizing came together for a virtual roundtable event to discuss a COVID-19 relief package in Congress and other healthcare needs.

Virginia Organizing is calling for a strong COVID-19 relief package from Congress.

Talks on the relief package were still stalled as of Thursday night.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, tried to revive stalled talks Wednesday, but Democratic leaders said the Trump administration is still refusing to meet them halfway and dismissed the “overture.” Congressional Republicans are largely sitting out the talks.

Without significant federal assistance, Virginia could lose as many as 135,100 jobs by 2021, creating more economic hardships.

BELOW: Watch the full roundtable.

Latest Posts: