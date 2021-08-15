Registration now open for third vaccine dose in Dare County

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Sunday, health officials in Dare County announced that they are accepting registrations for an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for those individuals with moderate and severe immune compromise.

The announcement comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials in Dare County are encouraging those who meet the new guidelines to register online. Those who are eligible should expect to receive a call between August 17 – 19 to schedule an appointment for the week of August 23.

Today, FDA amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for both the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for the use of an additional dose in certain immunocompromised individuals. https://t.co/MYoTvX82lM pic.twitter.com/cqwF5j8pYp — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 13, 2021

According to a press release from Dare County, the following are conditions and treatments associated with a moderate and severe immune compromise:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

The third dose must be administered at least 28 days after the completion of the initial mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series and should be the same vaccine product as the initial 2-dose vaccine.

Health officials say those with questions about eligibility should talk with their medical provider.