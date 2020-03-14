Regent University transitions to online classes due to coronavirus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University announced Saturday that they will move all classes to an online platform.

This change takes effect Monday, March 16.

Students living on campus are asked to remove their belongings as soon as possible and no later than Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m. when the housing office closes.

The university stated that they will be flexible with assignments due the week of March 16 to help alleviate the added stress of having to move off-campus.

Campus facilities will also be closed to the public beginning Friday.

As for existing online students, Regent expects to resume online instruction as planned.

University officials stated that there are currently no known cases of the coronavirus at the University.

