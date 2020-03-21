Red Cross looking for community help during severe blood shortage

Coronavirus

Red Cross officials say because of the coronavirus, it has forced blood drives to be canceled, meaning people aren't donating

by: Chandler Blackmond

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) — The American Red Cross says there is a severe blood shortage amid the COVID-19 outbreak and they need your help to solve it.

The coronavirus has forced the Red Cross to cancel almost 5,000 blood drives. Christina Gargas with the Red Cross said the shortage is severe in their nationwide network.

“It’s impacting the collection of over 170,000 units of blood for patients,” she said.

Gargas understands that many choose not to come out because they are afraid of catching the virus.

“It’s really concerning for us, the simple fact that there are patients in need of blood products. When donors are not donating, we don’t have those products to provide to our hospitals for those patients,” Gargas said.

However, she wants everyone to know Red Cross donation centers are taking the right precautions.

“Making sure all of our beds are having that social distancing at this time, in addition to wiping down all of our equipment that donors are touching.”

During this time, many may feel like they don’t have much to give, but Gargas said just one person donating can help several.

If you would like to donate blood, you can visit the American Red Cross website to make an appointment or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

“One donation can help touch the lives of three patients. I think that’s pretty special to be able to take a little bit of time and impact the lives of three patients with your one donation,” Gargas said.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories