Rappahannock Community College hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. – The campaign to immunize America’s 17 million adolescents aged 12-to-15 kicked off in full force on May 13. The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles is working to overcome vaccine hesitancy and expand access in high risk communities with community vaccine clinics in the area. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Rappahannock Community College (RCC) announced that they will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several of their campuses.

All of the clinics will vaccinate students, faculty, staff, and the general public on July 21 and 22.

Participants will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Officials will discuss second dose appointments with participants during the first vaccine.

The clinics are slated for two of RCC’s campuses:

Glenns campus, 12745 College Drive – Wednesday, July 21 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Warsaw campus, 52 Campus Drive – Thursday, July 22 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Participants must be 12 years of age or older to receive the vaccine.

Food trucks will be onsite during each vaccine clinic.

School officials say that all current RCC students who are vaccinated or are getting vaccinated will be eligible for free $100 Follett Bookstore gift cards.

Visit their website for more information.