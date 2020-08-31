Rappahannock Community College employee tests positive for COVID-19

GLENNS, Va. (WAVY) — An employee at Rappahannock Community College has tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials confirmed the latest Monday morning stating that they were informed of the positive testing last week on August 26.

The employee in question was last on RCC’s Glenns campus on August 20 and contact tracing has done to inform anyone who possibly have been in contact with the said employee.

Officials say that a thorough cleaning and disenfecting of the affected areas on the campus has been completed.

RCC’s campuses and sites remain closed to the public.

