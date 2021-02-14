Raising children in the age of COVID-19: The pandemic’s effect on their development



PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The pandemic has strained parents more than ever before, and now we’re learning that those with newborns and toddlers are hitting developmental roadblocks.

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) pediatrician at Pediatric Specialists, Dr. Robert Fink, says from the very beginning the virus made it difficult for the mom and baby bonding to take place.

“If the mother happens to be COVID-19 positive, there was a time when the thinking was that we didn’t know if that mother could transmit COVID-19 to the baby, so, we were recommending separating the baby from the mother. The mother couldn’t breastfeed the baby,” Fink said.

Then, he says once the babies left the nursery they weren’t getting visited by relatives or touched by siblings for fear the baby could get the coronavirus.

“All of a sudden, there was this negativity associated with interacting with the baby. So, it has been shown and demonstrated that because of the social isolation, babies weren’t getting the same stimulation of their social interactions and their development. So, babies have lost social milestones and also expressive language milestones,” explained Fink.

For Melissa Williams and her family, who live in Southampton County, those missed milestones were very noticeable in her 2-year-old son, Wade.

She says even at 18 months, he was showing no progress and hadn’t spoken.

“He does a lot of screaming and shows a lot of frustration, but there are no words coming out,” Williams said.

“It’s not only the lack of kids being in daycare, but the kids aren’t going out to the playground to play on the swing sets and that does impact them,” Fink added.

A few months ago, Williams’ pediatrician suggested speech therapy, which he started just before Christmas.

Then, a few weeks ago, they were able to put him back in daycare and she says that’s when the lightbulb came on.

“With her assistance and being around kids his age, he’s now saying ‘bye bye,'” she said.

Williams says Wade is opening up socially and verbally now which is a relief to see.

Fink says the solution to parents seeing similar issues to Williams, is more interaction.

He says their brains are sponges and they’ll likely bounce back.

“There is no substitute for good person-to-person interaction, touching singing, talking. That, I think if we can emphasize that as parents, it will help keep these babies stimulated, developing well and not needing speech therapy,” Fink said.