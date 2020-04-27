Quarantine hair care: Tips from the pros

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As we move into our sixth week under stay at home orders, many are debating on whether or not to grab their scissors and give their hair a little trim, or maybe touch up those roots with a little color.

WAVY.com spoke with two local pros about hair care do’s and don’ts during stay at home orders.

You might remember, our Katie Collett spoke with Al Kelly and Nicole Nash last week about opening Alfred Kelly Salon in Virginia Beach one month before Governor Northam’s stay at home order went into effect. Well, during that interview, Katie also asked them what you should do, and what you should avoid doing, if your roots are starting to show and it would normally be time to get your hair color touched up.

“The worst thing you could do is go to the store and buy boxed color and try to match your color on your own. Number one, it can be a corrective color situation, and then also there’s interference with the chemicals that they have in at home hair care versus professional hair color,” Nicole says.

“Your root touch-ups, that are just temporary. You can spray them on or paint them on, or brush them on rather and that will actually just last to your next shampoo, but it will camouflage that. If you don’t have access to any of that, eye shadow would work really well. So you can actually just go in your make-up kit and find a color that matches just as best as possible, and you can paint that on your root area,” Al says.

The co-owners of Alfred Kelly Salon say now is the time to get creative.

“Don’t forget about scarves, bandanas, hats, things like that, kind of have fun with that,” says Al. “The other thing that we’re doing is we’re actually doing Skype consultations with our clients for those that want to purchase wigs. So, that’s another thing people are doing right now is maybe get a wig, and it’s a fun way to maybe try out a new color, a new cut, so those are just some of the things that we’re doing as a business to help our clients.”

You’ve probably seen a number of people on social media saying their hair is getting unruly and it’s time for a cut. Nicole and Al say, if you absolutely cannot wait, make sure you use professional shears, not the same scissors you would use to cut paper. Scissors that cut paper are too dull to give you a good cut, Nicole says. There’s also a method to making that trim look the best you can.

“Never use your scissors (horizontally) because it typically can push the hair in different directions and then you’re going to be shorter on one side and longer on the other and then you’re going to have to keep cutting,” says Nicole. “So, what I would say is to pull your length forward and if you feel like you have some of the strays or the dry ends, then I would say point cut just gently point cut at the very bottom of the ends of the hair. Bangs, I would say you could use a technique where we would tell you to twist your bang down, and the same thing you would use to point cut the very bottom of your bang, and then when you loosen the bang out, it will give you enough of a dusting that it won’t necessarily wreck your entire bang situation.”

“I would definitely say if you are going to do that at home, air on the side of caution and go longer. Don’t go too short. You can always cut more hair off but you can’t put it back,” Al says.

Nicole and Al also have advice the Alfred Kelly Salon Facebook page. Click here to see more of their tips.