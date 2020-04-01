Pungo Strawberry Festival canceled for first time ever due to coronavirus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The 37th Pungo Strawberry Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival organizers announced the cancellation of the Memorial Day weekend celebration on Wednesday, citing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s “Stay at Home” order, which could be in effect until June 10.

This is the first time that the Pungo Strawberry Festival has ever been canceled in its entirety.

The Pungo Strawberry Festival began in 1984 and is a celebration of the military, the area’s agricultural heritage, and the “unofficial start of summer,” according to a news release.

All proceeds from the nonprofit festival go toward local charities. In the past, the Pungo Strawberry Festival has raised more than $1.3 million that has been put back into the local community, the news release states.

“In order to protect the safety and wellbeing of all concerned, we cannot risk bringing large crowds together during these challenging times,” according to the news release.

The festival will be back during Memorial Day weekend of 2021.

