Publix puts limit on purchases of cleaning products and more due to coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix Super Markets is enforcing purchase limits on certain cleaning products due to high demand, according to the supermarket chain.

Publix has two locations in the area, in Williamsburg and Kill Devil Hills.

This announcement comes after an increase in health concerns over the coronavirus.

Maria Brous, the director of communications for Publix, says customers are now limited to buying two of the following items:

Hand soaps & sanitizers

Rubbing alcohol

Facial masks & gloves

Disinfectant wipes and sprays

Aerosol disinfectant sprays

Facial tissue

Cups/plates/utensils

Bleach

Brous did not state how long the limits will be in place.

