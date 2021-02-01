Proper face masks now required for all HRT services and buildings

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — All residents and other customers using HRT services will now be required to wear a face mask following a federal mask mandate from the CDC.

A release from HRT officials says residents must wear a “properly fitted face mask that covers their mouth and nose and not use informal face coverings like bandanas or t-shirts.”

This means that the casual face coverings that HRT once allowed as substitutes for more formal medically-based masks, authorized when mask shortages were common, are now no longer acceptable.

President and CEO of HRT, William Harrell says new regulations are intended to help protect operators and customers from the spread of the coronavirus.

“As we await further distribution of vaccines, let’s all work a bit harder to stop the spread,” said Harrell.

HRT has also updated its exemption policy for those customers who for medical reasons cannot wear a mask. Those customers must apply for and receive a Medical Exemption Card issued by the agency. For information on how to apply, call 222-6100.

Masks have been required for all customers since May 29, 2020 and apply to not only those using buses, light rail trains and ferries, but also people entering the transit centers.

Passenger who do not comply with these new orders will be denied entry to HRT facilities and the use of HRT modes of transit.