Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

Prince William County in Northern Virginia asks for limited restaurant re-opening despite increases on COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Vasi’s Cafe is shown closed in St. Clair Shores, Mich., Friday, May 8, 2020. Many restaurants have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — 10 days after asking Gov. Ralph Northam to exempt itself from his limited Phase One of reopening the state’s economy, Prince William County is now asking to opt back in, at least when it comes to restaurants.

The county’s Board of Supervisors sent a letter Wednesday to Northam asking that restaurants in the county be permitted to open immediately with limited outdoor seating.

CDC: COVID-19 spreads mainly person-to-person, not easily in other ways, such as touching surfaces

Most of the state took this step Friday but Prince William County and the rest of northern Virginia successfully petitioned to leave full restrictions in place through at least May 29. The county board voted 5-3 Tuesday to send the letter. 

Prince William has reported more than 700 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday, per the Virginia Department of Health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories