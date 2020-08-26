Pregnant during the pandemic: Optima Health to hold ‘baby shower’ to answer questions

FILE – In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds her belly as she waits in line for groceries with hundreds during a food pantry sponsored by Healthy Waltham for those in need due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, at St. Mary’s Church in Waltham, Mass. A small study in Italy strengthens evidence that pregnant women infected with the coronavirus might be able to spread it to a fetus before birth. Research was released on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Many of us have concerns or anxiety connected to COVID-19, but pregnancy can add a whole new level of worry.

Optima Health is looking to help local mothers-to-be be with a virtual “baby shower” they hope will wash away some of those fears.

“Of course being a first-time mom you’re just scared, you’re just nervous. You don’t know what to expect,” Courtney Seaborn said.

Seaborn is a new mother who delivered her baby just before the pandemic hit.

Now, as program manager of Optima’s Baby Shower, she’s helping others learn what to expect when you’re expecting during COVID-19.

“It’s important for me since I’ve been through the program to share with other moms that they’re also able to get the same experience and resources I have,” she said.

The shower will be held virtually at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital at noon on Saturday, Aug. 29.

A labor and delivery nurse will lead parents on a virtual tour and answer questions like:

What you can expect when you arrive?

Who can come with you?

What happens if you’re COVID 19 positive?

What the hospital is doing to keep you healthy?

What you can do to stay healthy?

Curtis Johnson, marketing development and outreach manager and father of a teenager, hopes the event will help ease some of the anxiety associated with a pandemic pregnancy.

“I think about it often. [It] — even during the process 13 years ago — was hectic so I can just imagine now.”

Johnson told WAVY that guest speakers will let parents know about resources available to help during pregnancy and after they bring home their new bundle of joy.

They’ll also be raffling off a stroller and giving away other goodies designed to make parents smile and relax a little.

The shower is put on for Optima members, but anyone who is planning to deliver at Norfolk General can join in on the virtual tour.

To register, you can visit optimahealth.com/babyshower or call 1-833-261-2367.

Tours of other hospitals around the region will be coming soon.

