Portsmouth officials announce community-based coronavirus testing

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Health District, along with the Virginia National Guard, is working to host a community-based coronavirus testing event for city residents at a local Tidewater Community College campus.

Health district officials say the testing will be held in a drive-thru fashion and will be free to those living in Portsmouth. Residents have to register and must be pre-screened.

Free testing for Portsmouth residents was announced on Monday just hours after the Virginia Health Department reported a total of 228 positive cases in the area. The city has lost ten of its residents to the illness and 39 were hospitalized as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

The testing will be held on two days at the same location: Tidewater Community College, 120 Campus Drive in Portsmouth, Va.

Friday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those being tested should be at least 16 years old and bring a valid form of identification to the site.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, health districts are increasing community testing to keep our citizens safe and informed. With the support of the National Guard we are excited to provide this community testing event,” Dr. Lauren James | Portsmouth Health Director

For pre-screening and registration, call 757-393-8585.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on local coronavirus coverage.