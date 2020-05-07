Portsmouth high school teachers appreciated with drive-thru cookout

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and administrators at one Portsmouth high school got creative.

The principal at Woodrow Wilson High School, Timothy Johnson, says normally around this time they have a luncheon for the teachers.

However, because of social distancing they decided to switch it up — and the cars came rolling through.

“This is Teacher Appreciation Week and we always have something for our teachers to let them know we appreciate them, but with everything that’s going on, they couldn’t come in. So, [we] said let’s have them come through a drive-thru cookout,” Johnson said.

It had all the makings for a good cookout: good food, cold drinks, sunshine, and tons of smiles.

Plus there was music, which got Johnson and a few teachers busting a dance move — or two.

“It’s so awesome, so creative. It’s a way to bring everybody together but still stay safe. I just think it’s a fabulous idea,” said special education teacher Martha Deangelis as she pulled through in her car.

Johnson says there are 144 staff members at the school, and most of them came by.

Johnson says everyone has been working so hard, and the students have been successful despite the recent adjustments.

“Well number one, we’re happy to see them because we haven’t seen them in a while. Number two, we’re happy to be outside. But more importantly, we appreciate the work they do with the children, and our teachers have done an outstanding job. Haven’t had any complaints,” said Johnson.

