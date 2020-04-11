Portsmouth church holds drive-thru food pantry for those in need amid COVID-19 outbreak

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Point Harbor Community Church is doing what it can to help those struggling to put food on the table.



A long line of cars came to the Cradock area of Portsmouth in hopes of getting food.

“We have about 200-300 cars and they’re coming through our line, and were filling their truck with groceries,” said missions and outreach pastor, Jose Morelos.



Morelos says they’ve been partnering with the local food bank for the past ten years to distribute food to people in need every second Saturday. With people out of jobs because of Covid-19, he knows people need their help now more than ever.



“We know people are struggling and they are grateful. They expressed that in many many ways, especially this weekend is Easter weekend and they’re really appreciative. We’re glad to be able to do this,” he said.

He estimated about 10-thousand pounds of food was given to those in need.

