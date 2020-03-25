1  of  3
Port of Virginia receives COVID-19 testing kits and supplies, with more on the way

Coronavirus
(Photo courtesy: Port of Virginia)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Port of Virginia received its first import of coronavirus tests and medical supplies on Monday. It is scheduled to receive three more containers this week, officials say.

The shipment was quickly transported to Ohio, which has been hit hard by the spread of COVID-19. As of March 25, the state has more than 500 positive cases of coronavirus.

The Port of Virginia has created a new critical cargo initiative to quickly move in-demand supplies from ships to their final destinations as the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. These supplies include personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical workers, coronavirus testing kits, and supplies like hand sanitizer and necessary raw materials, according to a news release.

The Port of Virginia is working to coordinate between ships and delivery crews to ensure these materials are given priority status as they arrive.

“We moved our first import load of test kits on Monday and our operations team worked closely with the ocean carrier and the cargo owner to make sure we moved that container first,” Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director John F. Reinhart wrote in the news release. ‘Everyone understands the importance of this cargo to those who really need it. More is on the way and as it arrives, it will receive priority treatment and expedited delivery.”

