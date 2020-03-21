Live Now
Police investigate ‘disturbing’ video of Virginia teens coughing on produce

PURCELLVILLE, Va. (KRON) – Police in Virginia are warning of a “disturbing trend” after a group of teens were caught on camera coughing on produce at a grocery store, then posting it on social media.

This all comes amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, which continues to spread across the United States and around the world.

“We have learned that this appears to be a disturbing trend on social media across the country, and we ask for help from parents to discourage this behavior immediately,” Purcellville police said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

“We are asking for parental assistance in monitoring your teenagers’ activities, as well as their social media posts to avoid the increase of any further such incidents.”

Specific incidents were not detailed by police, but authorities urged parents to “talk with your children and explain to them why such behavior is wrong.”

The grocery store, which was not mentioned by name, removed the tainted fruits and vegetables, police said.

None of the teens have been arrested.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University’s real time map, there were more than 19,000 coronavirus cases in the US with 260 deaths reported as of Saturday morning.

You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.

