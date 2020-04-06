TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Texas are investigating a teenager’s claims that she has coronavirus and plans to infect others.
According to Carrollton police, the 18-year-old, later identified as Lorraine Maradiaga, went on social media and said she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “willfully spreading it.”
Police will charge Maradiaga with making a terroristic threat.
“We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health. We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously,” police said on Twitter.
Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact (972) 466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.
Latest Posts
- Police in Texas search for teen who claims she will spread coronavirus
- NC COVID-19 Monday update: 2,870 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths, 270 currently hospitalized
- Amid virus, White House warns Americans to avoid going out — even to grocery stores, if possible
- Pro day cancellations forcing changes to NFL draft process
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 6, 2020