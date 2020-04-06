Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: U.S. death near 10,000 as officials warn of hard week ahead. Watch your daily update live now.
1  of  2
Closings & Delays
York County General District Court York County-Poquoson Circuit Court

Police in Texas search for teen who claims she will spread coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Texas are investigating a teenager’s claims that she has coronavirus and plans to infect others.

According to Carrollton police, the 18-year-old, later identified as Lorraine Maradiaga, went on social media and said she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “willfully spreading it.”

Police will charge Maradiaga with making a terroristic threat.

“We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health. We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously,” police said on Twitter.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact (972) 466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories