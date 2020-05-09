Pharrell Williams surprises NSU graduates with virtual address

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — From taking their last final to walking across the stage, seniors graduating from Norfolk State University had plenty to look forward to. Most notably, Norfolk State had managed to enlist Hampton Roads native Pharrell Williams as a speaker.

After the spread of COVID-19 in Hampton Roads, it was quickly realized by NSU administration that normal graduation wouldn’t be possible.

On Saturday, NSU had its “Class of 2020” address for graduates hosted on their website. Many assumed Pharrell would not be speaking at all, but the University kept the secret that he would still be addressing them in a recorded message.

Norfolk State officials say they’re hoping to have a traditional ceremony in the fall. Students should get their physical degree sometime next week.

