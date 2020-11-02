Personal bankruptcies expected to rise as pandemic programs expire

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Bankruptcy attorneys expect their business to increase in the coming months for two reasons: deferred payment plans from lenders are running out, and stimulus checks are no longer coming in like they were earlier this year.

“Over the last three to four weeks I’ve noticed a change. We’re definitely seeing an upswing,” said attorney Christopher Flynn with the Boleman Law Firm, which has offices in Virginia Beach, Hampton and Richmond.

The pandemic is still with us, but in the early days, lenders were more apt to give their creditors a break. That is changing, and people haven’t seen a stimulus check for three months now.

“I’m starting to hear (from clients) ‘that car payment that we’ve been putting off is starting to come due,'” Flynn said.

Some people who ended up on unemployment began to live on their credit cards. They had hope that they would get work again and pay the balance down.

“But at the end of the day they have a hard time digging out of the hole because all of a sudden there’s a 20, 25% interest rate there,” he said.

Filing for bankruptcy is one option. and there are two kinds. Chapter 7 will wipe out your unsecured debt such as credit card balances, medical bills and personal loans. You’d still responsible for a car loan, mortgage, and tax debt.

Under Chapter 13, you re-organize your debt and agree to pay your creditors through a single payment each month.



But neither option will help you with a growing source of debt nationwide — the money people borrowed to go to college.

“Folks who are really getting hammered by student loan debt, it’s not dischargeable in almost all bankruptcies,” Flynn said.

A Chapter 7 filing will remain on your credit report for 10 years, while Chapter 13 lasts seven years.

All bankruptcy cases are handled in federal court. The cost for filing for Chapter 7 varies by situation, but Flynn gave a range of $900 to $1,500, with assistance programs available for those unable to pay. Chapter 7 legal fees must be paid upfront.

The cost of filing for a Chapter 13 bankruptcy is currently set at $5,434. It can be paid upfront or over time, by including it in the monthly consolidated payment that is worked out to pay creditors through a trustee.

Flynn says in virtually all instances the debtor does not have to appear before a judge as the cases are handled by attorneys.

