Person at Smithfield High School positive for coronavirus; school will stay open

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County Schools said a person at Smithfield High School has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a message sent home to families and staff Monday evening, the division said the school will remain open.

“We understand this news is concerning and want to share our efforts to keep students and staff safe, healthy and in school,” the division wrote.

All areas where that person had been will be cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines.

The division is also working to identify any students or staff who came into close contact with that person. Those who may have been exposed will be contacted by school division officials.

“If you are not contacted by an IWCS official, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities at this time,” the division wrote.

In late October, the division returned students in all grade levels to a hybrid in-person learning model. Students whose families elected to stay 100% virtual were allowed to continue on the remote plan.

The division was the first in the region to return students in all grade levels to some form of in-person learning.

Latest Posts: