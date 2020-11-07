Person at Magruder Elementary in York tests positive for coronavirus

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County School Division officials said a member of the Magruder Elementary School community has tested positive for the coronavirus.

School division spokeswoman Katherine Goff said Friday that the division was notified Friday morning of the positive test.

The division conducted contact tracing and disinfecting and sent students and staff members home at noon.

The individual’s identity and role at the school was not released for privacy reasons, Goff said.

Contact tracing was completed by Friday afternoon.

The school will disinfect the facility over the weekend and resume classes Monday.

York County students in fourth and fifth grades began a hybrid learning model starting Nov. 5. Sixth grade students will follow on Nov. 9

Younger grades have already been attending classes with the in-person hybrid model.

