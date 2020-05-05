Perquimans County reports second COVID-19 death

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Perquimans County has reported its second death from COVID-19.

Albemarle Regional Health Services released information Monday saying the person was a patient over the age of 65 who died from “complications associated with the virus.”

No additional information will be released regarding the patient’s identity to protect the family’s privacy.

“We are extremely saddened to share this announcement and we extend our condolences to the Individual’s loved ones. Our thoughts are with those suffering from this virus,” states R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA, Health Director. “In order to keep our community healthy, we still need to practice prevention measures that slow the spread of COVID-19, especially handwashing, sanitation, and social distancing.”

Perquimans County reported its first COVID-19 death April 30.

That patient was between the ages of 50 and 64 and died from complications from the virus.

