Perquimans County reports first death from COVID-19

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Perquimans County, North Carolina, has reported its first death from the coronavirus.
The announcement came Thursday in a news release from Albemarle Regional Health Services.
The person was between the ages of 50 and 64 and died from complications from the virus.
No additional identifying information will be released in order to protect the family’s privacy.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the first COVID-19 related death in Perquimans County. Our sincere condolences are extended to the friends and family on the loss of their loved one,” Perquimans County Emergency Services wrote on social media.
