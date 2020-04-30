Perquimans County reports first death from COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Perquimans County, North Carolina, has reported its first death from the coronavirus.

The announcement came Thursday in a news release from Albemarle Regional Health Services.

The person was between the ages of 50 and 64 and died from complications from the virus.

No additional identifying information will be released in order to protect the family’s privacy.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the first COVID-19 related death in Perquimans County. Our sincere condolences are extended to the friends and family on the loss of their loved one,” Perquimans County Emergency Services wrote on social media.

