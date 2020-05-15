Perdue Farms holds virtual Town Hall webinar for Accomac facility to address COVID-19 concerns

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Perdue Farms announced in a statement on Friday that the company hosted a virtual Town Hall webinar for the Accomac facility to address any ongoing dialog about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the facility has held Town Hall-style webinars at 15 production operation locations, including Accomac. Local leaders have been in attendance to address additional community-related concerns.

This information came the same day that COVID-19 testing at Eastern Shore’s poultry plants showed 18% of tests showed positive results.

Following the Accomac webinar, Jane Cabarrus, president of the Eastern Shore NAACP, commented:

“I am pleased to hear of the measures Perdue is taking to protect your associates, especially the testing you are doing at your plant in Accomac. In order to address COVID-19 on the Lower Eastern Shore it is going to take a comprehensive approach, including the proactive measures you are taking, to educate, prevent and treat this pandemic in our community.”

“We could not have been more pleased with how receptive everyone was to the information we shared, and thoughtful during the discussions. These meetings further reinforce that we share the same care and concern for our local communities as the people who lead them, and we are equally committed to supporting and safeguarding them,” added Morris.

During the meetings, members of the local Perdue human resources teams share safety measures that the company has implemented as well as allowing a Q&A forum to help “ensure understanding and alleviate outstanding concerns,” according to the release.

Perdue staff also invite attendees to share suggestions for additional safety measures throughout the company.

“The health and safety of our associates is our number one priority. We have a long history of supporting our associates and the communities where we work and live, and remain dedicated to doing everything we can to safeguard them during COVID-19 and beyond,” said Tracy Morris, Vice President of Human Resources at Perdue.

She continued, “On these webinars, we wanted to ensure that the local leaders in these communities had a good understanding of the safety measures we’ve put in place, give them the opportunity to ask us questions directly, and know they can call us if they have an idea that will further bolster our efforts to protect our associates and neighbors. Good ideas can come from anywhere.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service inspects all Perdue Farms products and the company’s production facilities, which are fully sanitized every 24 hours at minimum.

The full statement for the Accomac webinar can be read online.

More information on Purdue Farms’ COVID-19 response can be found online.

