Peninsula teams to start rescheduled fall sports season Monday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Some fall sports reschedule due to the pandemic will kick off on the Peninsula on Monday.

Hampton and Newport News public schools will allow cheerleaders and football players to resume activities.

Other sports such as cross country, field hockey, golf and volleyball are set to start next Monday, February 22 in both cities.

In Hampton, football and competition cheerleading practice will begin for students. School leaders made several COVID-19 policies to try keep students safe while playing sports. Team sizes are limited, and no spectators are allowed at the beginning of the season.

Hampton students must fill out a COVID-19 screening form and sign a waiver.

In Newport News, football and competition and sideline cheer will start February 15. Newport News students must also take a daily COVID-19 questionnaire and sign a waiver.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classifies sports competitions with teams from different areas high-risk activities for coronavirus. It’s important for students to wear a mask, keep your hands and equipment clean.