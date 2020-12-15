Large drive-through COVID-19 testing event to be held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hampton Roads, the Peninsula Health District wants to get the word out about several upcoming COVID-19 testing events.
According to peninsula health officials, the demand for testing has increased dramatically since Thanksgiving.
The following testing events are all FREE and are available to ages 12 and older, except where noted with an asterisk (*). Starred events are open to all ages.
Testing will be available during the scheduled times, or as long as supplies last.
- December 16
11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Colossian Baptist Church
856 Old Fort Eustis Blvd, Newport News
- December 17
4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Westhampton Community Center
1638 Briarfield Road, Hampton
- December 18
10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
First Baptist Church East End
3000 Jefferson Ave, Newport News
- December 19
10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Hampton Roads Convention Center
1610 Coliseum Drive, Hampton*
The City of Hampton is a co-sponsor of the testing event at the convention center. Due to the expected number of people at this location, organizers said everyone attending the event must remain in their vehicle.
The health district partnered with Mako Medical, a private laboratory, for the event at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Test results are expected between 48 and 72 hours after the samples get to the labs.
Check the Peninsula Health District Facebook page for updates, including potential weather cancellations.
